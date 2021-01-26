Phillip Reigh Rogers, 31, Kokomo, passed away at 12:27 am, Monday January 18, 2021, at his home. He was born November 3, 1989, in Howard County, the son of Paul & Mary (Oakes) Rogers.
Phillip had previously worked for Half Moon Restaurant and United Hospital Services. His ambition was to break the world record of riding his bicycle across the country.
Phillip is survived by his father, Paul Rogers; sisters, Neva (Ed) Rogers and Kellie Holt (Sid Lawson); uncles, Mike Oakes, Fred Rogers and Timothy Rogers; aunts, Chrissy (Dave) Earlywine, Janet Reese, Pam (Steve) Butuff and Tina (Buddy) Walker; nieces, Brionna Rogers and Arionnan Holt; nephews, Jerred Rogers and Alexander Lawson, along with several cousins; and his brothers from another mother, Gary Petterson, Chris Dennis, JD Shelton, Tim Gabbard and James Douglas.
Phillip was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Rogers; brother, Jack E. Day; aunts, Linda Moore and Sherrie Esslinger; uncles, Steve Oakes and Fred Moore; cousin, Shane Saunders; and grandparents, William and Wanita Oakes and Gilbert and Wanda Rogers.
A memorial service will be held at Noon Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Zion Tabernacle Church, 404 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Bobby Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am until time of service Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Phillip's family, please visit our floral store.