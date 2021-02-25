Phillip “Ray” Meyers, of Kokomo, Indiana went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 with his wife, son, and daughters by his side at the age of 81.
Ray was born on February 4, 1940 in Kokomo Indiana. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1958. He married Joy Kaufman on March 9, 1959 and shortly thereafter began his career in Die Cast Management. His exceptional knowledge, expertise and skills made him a well sought out problem solver. Ray spent 5 decades traveling and serving in a multitude of Die Cast Leadership positions throughout the United States. Ray returned to Kokomo and retired in 2010.
Ray was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a genuinely affectionate and caring person who often looked for ways to encourage and help others both inside and outside his family. He loved to laugh and spend quality time with his children, grandchildren and friends. He also loved vacationing with family and friends. His character and integrity led by example on a daily basis as a father and friend. He consistently gave the best and well thought out advice to anyone who needed it. The phrase “true blue” resonates with his name. Ray will be remembered everyday and missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Joy Meyers of Kokomo, Indiana. Sister Patricia Lear of Kokomo, Indiana. He is also survived by his children, Dawn Pierson of Kokomo, Indiana, Bret Meyers and his wife Karri Meyers of Cedarburg Wisconsin, Phillip “Phil” Ray Meyers II of Kokomo, Indiana, Anne Padgett and her husband Michael Padgett of Kokomo, Indiana, and Elizabeth Bell and her husband Jeremiah Bell of Seminole, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren Zachary Meyers, Erik Meyers, Kylie Turner, PJ Meyers, Cody Turner, Megan Meyers, Adam Schaeffer, and Jacob Bell. His lifelong friends John and Sherry Culbertson and Tom and Becky Beane.
Ray was preceded by his parents, Fred and Lois Meyers. His brother Wayne and his wife Betty Meyers. His sisters Gretchen and her husband Bob Kurtz, Jo Ann and her husband Andy Cummings, Pamela and her husband Dave Wood, brother in law Charlie Lear and son in law Richard Pierson. Grandchildren Molly Elizabeth and Joseph Mathew Schaeffer and Phillip James Meyers.
The family will be planning a small “celebration of life” at a later date. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
