Phillip “Phil” Nelson Bales, 84, Kokomo, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 7:15 p.m. in Bloom of Kokomo. He was born March 10, 1936, to John J. and Otley (Robbins) Bales in Eaton, Indiana.
Mr. Bales had served in the Unites States Army from November 8, 1954 until his honorable discharge November 7, 1956. On August 18, 1957, in Anderson, Indiana, he married Fay (Riley) Bales and she preceded him in death on April 17, 2010.
Phil had worked at Chrysler Corp. before retiring with 35 years of service. He volunteered with the minute men Police helpers in Greentown. He was a 40 year member of the Jerome Christian Church. He enjoyed camping and collecting model trains.
He survived by daughters, Connie Marie Cole, Kokomo, Angela Kathleen (Monte) Jackson, Greentown and son, Robert Anthony Bales, Kokomo; grandchildren, Austin Riley Cole, Sabrina Marie (Ben) Smith, Nelson Joseph Jackson, Becky Kay Jackson, Maranda Nicole Bales and Shane Lewis Bales; great-grandchild, Nash Smith; sisters, Janet Younce, Topeka, Indiana and Helen Rose, Eaton, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Fay Bales; twin children, Keith Nelson and Kristine Sue Bales, son, Paul David Bales; and brother, Richard Bales.
There will be a private family viewing with a graveside service Monday at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Stokes officiating and military rites provided by the American Legion Post # 317. Memorial contributions may be made to Jerome Christian Church, 9535 County Road E 100 S Greentown, Indiana 46936. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main Street Greentown assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phillip "Phil" Nelson Bales, please visit our floral store.