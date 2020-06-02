Phillip Eugene Julius, 90, of Greentown, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his winter home in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was born March 30, 1930, in Kokomo, to Royal and Mildred (Smith) Julius. On June 9, 1951, he married Lois E. Delong, and she preceded him in death on May 27, 2006. On July 18, 2008, he married Lois E. H. (Huis) Winkler, in Portage, Michigan, and she survives.
Phillip graduated from Greentown High School in 1948 and served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He retired from Chrysler, as Chief Tool Engineer, in 1997 after 50 years of service. Through his work at Chrysler, Phillip was able to travel to Japan and several countries throughout Europe. He was a social butterfly and an avid fisherman. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes, golfing, boating, camping, four-wheeling and going to Jeep Jamborees. He was a devout Christian and one of the most patriotic men you’ll ever meet. Phillip lived his life dedicated to serving God, country and family.
In addition to his wife, Lois E. H. Julius, he is survived by his children, Steve Julius, Karen (John) Cox, Penny (Greg) Karns, Carol (Breck) Terheide and Lori Julius; step-son, Brad Winkler; son-in-law, Lynn Golden; twelve grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Art (Joyce) Hammond; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his first wife, Lois E. Julius, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stacy Golden; a great-grandson; and siblings, David Julius, Bill Julius, Beverly Myers and Bob Julius.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2 - 4 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian Street, Greentown. Private burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown, with military honors provided by the Greentown American Legion. Contributions may be made in Phillip’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, the Kokomo Rescue Mission or the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, in Greentown, has been entrusted with arrangements.
