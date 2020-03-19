Philip “Phil” E. Roach, 91, Kokomo, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:50 a.m. in Waterford Place, Kokomo. Phil was born near Greentown, Indiana to his parents, Francis “Frank” M. And Catherine “Katie” Roach on April 13, 1928.
Phil graduated from Jackson Twp. High School in 1947. He married Ruth Ellen Moss on August 14, 1949, at Meridian Street Christian Church in Greentown, and she survives.
Phil had been a farmer, carpenter and a meat cutter for the Community Locker in Greentown, Marsh grocery in Marion and Rozzi’s in Kokomo. But his greatest joy, blessing and accomplishment was being owner of Dad’s Deli. After his retirement, he and his wife wintered in Florida, where he continued to enjoy his favorite hobby of fishing. His woodworking carvings, in later years, have been enjoyed and shared with family and friends. He worshiped at the First Church of the Nazarene, Kokomo.
Phil is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 70 years; his three daughters, Sally (Gary) Nicholson, New Palestine, Indiana, Teresa (Steve) Allen, Augusta, Georgia, and Pam (Paul) Cook, Huntington, Indiana; grandchildren, Sara (Adam) Van Dam, Carl Junction, Missouri, Greg (Cari) Nicholson, New Palestine, Indiana, Michelle Bailey, Greentown, Indiana, Todd (Micah) Nicholson, Dacula, Georgia, Brad (Bri) Mitcham, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Briane (Josh) McMahon, Kokomo, Indiana and Angel (Josh) Wagers, Greentown, Indiana. Phil also has 19 great-grandchildren and one nephew, Robert Roach, Kokomo, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katie (Rofelty) Roach; brother, Verlin M. Roach; and great-grandson, Jacob Nicholson.
Private family funeral services will be Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with Pastor Paul Boss and Pastor Todd Nicholson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) 225 S East Street Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St., Greentown, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
