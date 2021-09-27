Philip D. Henry, 74, of Galveston, passed away at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born June 20, 1947, in Indianapolis to Mahlon D. and Ruth E. (Fry) Henry. He married Lana Sexton August 22, 1992, and she survives.
Phil retired from the US Postal service as a supervisor. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo, the Kokomo V.F.W. Post #1152, and the D.A.V. He enjoyed camping and time on the water boating, and especially time spent with his grandchildren. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam.
Surviving family include his wife Lana Henry of Galveston; his children Tricia (Don) Eaton, Kokomo; Brian (Penny) Henry, Kokomo; Stephanie (Jaime) Pratt, Kokomo; and Shawn (Paige) Johnson, Evergreen, CO. Surviving grandchildren include, Nathan, Kinsey (Brad), Kelsey, Brady, Bodey, Bailey, Berkley, Alexis, Macy, Ethan, Reagyn, and Ryleigh. Phil is also survived by one sister, Linda (Doug) Houser of Texas and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Dale Eugene Henry.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Welsh officiating. Burial will follow in the Walton IOOF Cemetery with Military Honors. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com