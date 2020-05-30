Peter R Young

Peter Russell Young, 58, of Elwood, IN passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1962 in Camden, NJ the son of Peter Robert and Phyllis Ann (McVeigh) Young. On January 13, 1995 he married Cristal (Anderson) Young who survives.
Peter graduated from Hayworth High School in 1980. He was a veteran of the Indiana Army National Guard. He attended Lincoln Tech, became a Diesel Mechanic, and worked for Penske for 22 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Peter was a KISS fan and enjoyed going to concerts. Peter was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Cristal Young of Elwood, IN; daughter, Brittany Young of Kokomo, IN; two sons, Troy Young of Kokomo, IN; Geramie Young of Kokomo, IN; Michael Kelly of Elwood, IN; Cody Allen of Elwood, IN; grandchildren, Jackson Young of Kokomo, IN; Ayribella Young of Kokomo, IN; Acelin Wyant of Kokomo, IN; Alexandra Wyant of Kokomo, IN; sisters, Lori Pentland of Kokomo, IN; Sharon Eltringham of Kokomo, IN; and brother, Nick Young of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Phelicia Young and Jamie Young and sister, Kathy Tinder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Indiana Non Game Wildlife Fund. Donate online at IN.gov.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com