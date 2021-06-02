Peter Joseph Bergin “Pete”, 58, of Kokomo, passed away peacefully in his childhood home on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 11:26 P.M. Peter was born to the late John and Patsy (Touhey) Bergin in Berea, Ohio on November 8, 1962.
Pete worked at Erik's Chevrolet as a Master Auto Technician for 33 years. He enjoyed taking care of his lawn and was very talented with his hands and could fix almost anything. As a child his brothers and sisters nicknamed him, "Salvage" because he would turn one man's trash into his own treasure. You could always find Pete in his garage fixing something, unless a NASCAR Race or Notre Dame Football was on T.V. Pete was a generous person and would help out anyone in need. He was witty and had a great sense of humor.
Pete is survived by his longtime companion, Amy; sons, Shawn Bergin, Andrew (Kristi) Bergin; daughter, Robin Bergin; brothers, Terry (Tracie) Bergin, and Tom (Karen) Bergin; sister, Maureen (Les) Claxton; grandchildren, Joselinn, Alice Bergin, Emma Bergin, Adelynn, Eli Bergin, Kingston Rosado, and Parker Bergin; and many nieces and nephews, and many regulars at Pete Bergin Garage.
Preceded in death are his parents; four brothers, Keith Bergin, Tim Bergin, Kevin Bergin, and Patrick Bergin; and two sisters, Sarah Herbe and Laura Wilson.
There will be a time of visitation on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster St., Kokomo. Pastor Jerry Moore will be officiating. You may read Peter's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.