Peter Ellwood Roussakis died peacefully in his home in Kokomo at 3:00 a.m. on December 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born October 16, 1946, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Charles and Dorothy (Ferguson) Roussakis. He married Phyllis Ann (Berkshire) Roussakis on October 31, 1970.
Peter was an ordained pastor in The Brethren Church (Ashland, Ohio) and had served in ministry since 1971, holding positions as a minister of music and education, a professor of church music and Christian education, and for the past 30 years, as a pastor. He devoted his life to faithfully communicating the truths of God’s word through teaching, preaching, and music. He served as pastor in Alton, New Hampshire and later at the Burlington First Brethren Church for twelve years. He also served as a professor at Southwestern University, in Georgetown, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years and their two sons, Peter Alex Roussakis (Sarah), Hickory Corners, Michigan, and Jesse Aaron Roussakis (Elizabeth) West Chester, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Clayton, Emmett, Eliza, Amelia Roussakis, Claire, Joshua, and Cody Roussakis.
No public services are planned at this time. Contributions may be made in Peter’s memory to the Burlington First Brethren Church or Highland Park Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
