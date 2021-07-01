10-23-1950 ~ 6-16-2021
Pete Kelley passed away June 16, 2021. He was born October 23, 1950.
Pete worked for approxi-mately 20+ years at Button Motors. He later worked for the Elwood Haynes Museum as a curator. He made plenty of friends there as well. He enjoyed showing children around the museum.
Preceding him in death were his parents Mary Stalnaker and Sie Kelley.
Surviving are his children Amber Kelley and Michael (Makinsey) Kelley; grandchildren MacGregor Kelley, Micah Kelley, Zyaire Kelley and Cassius Kelley; brothers Buck JG (Kathy) Kelley, Danny (Robin) Kelley, and sister Kathy (significant other, James Wagner) Bass; aunt & uncle Jessie and Willodean Wall; many nieces, nephews, cousins, especially Coney Kelley who enjoyed visiting and fixing things for his uncle.
Pete will be greatly missed by family and friends. Pete’s wishes were to be cremated. There will be no viewing.