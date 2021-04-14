Pericles Sofianopoulos, 88, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 19, 1932 in Greece, the son of Nikos and Angeline (Kuvalis) Sofianopoulos. He was the owner of Nick’s Shoe Repair in downtown Kokomo and the Kokomo Mall for over 40 years. He was also a gardener extraordinaire and a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Carmel, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Vicky Sofianopoulos; children, Nick (Tracy) Sofianopoulos, Kosta (Mary) Sofianopoulos, Chris Sofianopoulos; grandchildren, Christopher Sofianopoulos and Vicky Sofianopoulos.
Visitation takes place Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a 7:30 pm Trisagion at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN, 46902. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.