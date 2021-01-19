Penny Zoe (Alley) Wright

Penny Zoe Wright, 73, Kokomo, passed away at 8:28 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at her home. She was born June 28, 1947, in Kokomo, to Nolan David and Virginia Mae (Hoover) Alley.
Penny was a 1965 graduate of Kokomo High School. She began her first job at Sipe Theatre and later worked for Bell Telephone and Montgomery Wards and retired from General Motors in 1999 after 30 years of service. Penny loved her grandkids and enjoyed babysitting her great-nieces, Emily and Sophie.
Survivors include her son, Anthony (Rafaela) Wright; grandchildren, Ayla Wright and Maisy Wright; twin sister, Pam (Terry) McBee; brother-in-law, Danny Forkner; and nieces, Teresa Galloway, Kelly (Jeff) Gibson, Wendy (Andy) Cage, Shelly (Jason) Hahn and Tiffany McBee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Darrin Wright; sister, Maxine Forkner; and brother, Nolan Alley, Jr.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Penny’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
