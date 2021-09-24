Penny Eileen Powell, 73, of Peru, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo.
She was born in Peru on September 23, 1947 to Irvin Jack and Rosalie Scott. She married Larry Powell, and he survives. Penny retired as a clerk from Haynes International. She dearly loved her family and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, and working in the yard, and she loved Christmas. She attended the Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, and was a member of “The Glow”.
She is survived by her husband and their children: Kimberly (Lyle) Otto of Greentown, and Stacy (Derek) Schnitz of Sharpsville; as well as grandchildren Laura, Austin, Kara, Collin Otto and Lilly Schnitz. Also surviving is a sister Debra Renka of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a grandchild Joshua Otto.
A graveside service will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Springdale Cemetery in Bunker Hill, with Pastor Kraig Hannah officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home.