Penny (Pate) Williams

Penny L. Williams, 59, of Kokomo, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ at 1:40 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020. She was born November 14, 1961 in Kokomo to Aubrey and Rachael (Shepherd) Pate. She married Dwayne Williams on August 9, 1986 at Temple Baptist Church in Kokomo and he survives.
Penny loved the Lord with all of her heart. She worked at Engel Jewelers in downtown Kokomo for many years before it’s closing. She currently was employed with BMO Harris Bank in Kokomo. Penny was a part of the first graduating class of Temple Christian School in Kokomo. She went on to graduate from Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, TN with a degree in music. She stayed very active in her church, Temple Baptist here in Kokomo.
Surviving family include her husband, Dwayne Williams of Kokomo; her children, Darren Williams of Kokomo and Tiffany Williams of Indianapolis. She is also survived by siblings, Jean Ann Pate of Chattanooga, TN; Joe Pate of Kokomo; Kenton Pate of Liberty Twp. OH; and Loretta Rhodes of Puxico, MO. She is also survived by her beloved dog Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road with Rev. Dr. Mike Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 11 – 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Penny’s honor to Temple Baptist Church.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
