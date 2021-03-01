Penny Jo Foust, 53, Kokomo, entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2021. She was born November 25, 1967, to James Robert and Edwina (Wood) Foust, who survive. On June 20, 2009, she married her great love, Roger Bradley Bess. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2015.
Penny was a 1986 graduate of Northwestern High School. She received a Bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1990 from the University of Evansville. She had been studying hard for her graduate school admission exam in hopes of becoming a licensed counselor. She had a compassionate heart, a generous listening ear, and a passion for helping others struggling with mental illness. She attended Grace Fellowship Church.
Penny was an intelligent, kind woman with a terrific sense of humor and an appreciation for the Indianapolis Colts. She loved animals, especially her friends' and family's dogs, and she had great affection for her own four- legged baby, Flo the Wonder Dog. She was an adoring wife who loved laughing with her late husband; a wonderful companion who enjoyed tryiing new restaurants and traveling with friends; a loving aunt who indulged her nieces and nephew in many rounds of euchre and Uno; a faithful daughter; and a devoted sibling who held an unbreakable bond with her sister until her last breath.
In addition to her parents, surviving are Penny's loyal dog Flo; sister Polly (Edward) Shannonhouse; nephew and nieces Joshua Shannonhouse, Sara (Michael) Silver, Amanda (Dalton) Conwell, and Laura Shannonhouse; several cousins and great-nieces and nephews; and special friends Karin Boyd and Harriet East.
Along with her cherished husband, Roger, she was preceded in death by grandparents Susanna and Lloyd Conwell and Vivian and John Foust; uncles David Wood, Stephen Conwell, Sonny Foust, Dick Foust, and Donnie Foust; and aunt Sue Fulkerson.
A private graveside service will be at a later date.