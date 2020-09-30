Peggy Lou (Trenary) Cameron, 93, Kokomo, IN, passed away at 1:52 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born November 2, 1926, in Forest, IN, the daughter of the late Fred and Mabel (Harness) Trenary.
Peggy was a 1944 graduate of Forest High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Indiana State Teacher’s College in 1948. After college, she taught typing and shorthand at Western High School from 1949 to 1951. She worked as a secretary at First National Bank in Kokomo from 1951 to 1963. During her time there, she met the love of her life, Charles William Cameron. On October 17, 1953, she married Charles in Elwood, IN.
She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent Hospital for 34 years, greeting people every Monday at the main entrance desk. Peggy enjoyed the simple things in life; such as reading books, gardening, bird watching, Sudoku puzzles, and baking black walnut pies for holiday dinners. She made it a point to enjoy fresh air and walk every day, walking a mile most days. She and Charlie loved to travel and spend their winters in Panama City Beach, FL, enjoying walks on the beach and playing golf.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Anne Cameron; brother, Mack Trenary; nephews, Jack II, Jon, Jeff, Jay, and Mark Trenary; nieces, Jane, Jerri and Marlene Trenary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Jack Trenary; and brothers-in-law, Robert Cameron and James Cameron.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, October 5, 2020, at New London Cemetery in Russiaville, IN, with Pastor Joyce Harris officiating. Contributions may be made in Peggy’s memory to the Kokomo Park Band (www.kokomoparkband.org) or Community Foundation of Howard County (www.cfhoward.org). Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home of Russiaville.
