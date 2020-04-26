Peggy Lou Mays, 89, of Galveston, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. She was born December 8, 1930, in Cassville, to Mack and Lillie (Warner) Kratzer.
Peggy graduated from the Seventh Day Adventist Academy in Cicero and retired from Delco. She loved playing piano, sketching, sewing, and planting flowers.
Survivors include her son, Robert (Donna) McReynolds, Jr.; daughters, Linda (Mike) Milligan and Cindy Ropes; grandchildren, Michael (Suzanne) Milligan, Shaun (Stacy) Milligan, Kelly (Matt) Ryan, Lyndsi (Eric) Bellaw, Ryan (Talia) Ropes, Hannah (Tyler) Sparks and Dawn (Bradley) Kendall; several great-grandchildren; brother, Ben (Becky) Kratzer; and sister, Sandy (Terry) Feightner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, several brothers and sisters, one grandson and one great-grandson.
In keeping with Peggy’s wishes, no services will be held. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo has been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
