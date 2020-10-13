Peggy Day, 85, resident of Ft. Wayne, IN, passed away on October 6th, 2020 at her home.
She was born on August 21,1935 to Frances and Wayne Showalter in Buffalo, NY.
She married Eugene Day on February 14, 1988, he was the love of her life and he survives. Also surviving are, Pam (Keith) Coryell; Michael Hunt, Steve (Sandy) Hunt, Susan Angelmeyer, Rod (Shonne) Day, Diane (Terry) Manning, Robert (Curtis) Davia, Ryan (Julie) Day, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She worked at Kokomo Housing Authority from 1954-1983; holding several positions, including Executive Director.
In honor of the family wishes, there will be no services.