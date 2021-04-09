Peggy Ann Doud

Peggy Ann (Smith) Doud, 86, Kokomo, passed away at 3:11 a.m. April 6, 2021, in St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo. She was born in Howard County, Indiana, to Lewis and Irene (Neff) Smith, on October 15, 1934. She married Martin S. Doud, on August 4, 1952, and he preceded her in death on December 8, 2020.
She retired from Delco Electronics in 1993.
Peggy enjoyed collecting dolls, collecting and growing day lilies, and she was an avid shopper always looking for the best deal.
She is survived by her children, Peggy Jean (Bradley) Buffum, Michael Scott (Debbie) Doud, Joanna Lynn Shook and Eric L (Julie) Doud; grandchildren, Jeremy, Krista, Matthew, Amber, Katelin, Amber, Charles, Shelly, Stephanie, Holly, Heather and Kevin; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sisters, Nancy Moss and Millie Overton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Martin; and sisters, Shirley, Mary and Alice.
Private visitation and graveside services will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown.
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St., Greentown, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences online may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
