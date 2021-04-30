Peggy Adams

Peggy S. Adams, 71 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was born on February 15, 1950 in Huffman, Arkansas to Howard and Opal (Barkley) Estredge. Peggy married James Russell Adams Jr on April 15, 1972 and he passed away on December 29, 1973.
Peggy worked in the Café at Kokomo Casting Plant until 1993. Then she work at Kokomo Transmission Plant as a machine operator until she retired in 2007. She was a proud member of UAW 685. Some of her passions include reading and studying the Bible. She was known to help others out by either feeding them or donating to different organizations.
Survivors include daughters; Jennifer and Stan Cassel, Corrine Adams, brothers; Ervin Hampton, Jesse and Billie Sue Hampton, grandchildren; James Adams, Talon Fawbush, Jairus McKibben, Katie Cassel, great grandchild; Ian Cassel nieces; Gayla McLaughlin, Denese Crites, Diona Holiday, Lori Todd, Olivia Hampton, Loretta Robertson, Stacy Roberts, and Theresa Douglas, nephews; Derek Shipman, Jerrell Estredge, Shawn Hodge, Jesse Hampton Jr., DJ Hampton, Tracy Douglas, and Jimmy Douglas. .
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Joann Skelcy, brothers; Jerrell Estredge, James Hampton, Danny Hampton, granddaughter; Jasmine Hembree.
Funeral services will be held at 6 pm on Monday, March 3rd at Ellers Mortuary the Webster Street Chapel with Pastor Steve Walker officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2 till the start of the service on Monday. Graveside services will held at Crown Point Cemetery at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.