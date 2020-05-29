Pauline Joyce Rash, 85, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1934 the daughter of Cornelius and Myrtle (Colby) Gonnerman. On March 22, 1957 she married James J. Rash who preceded her in death.
Pauline loved to laugh, dance, sing and be around her family and friends. Pauline would like to be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She saw the best in everyone and never met a stranger. When you hear rain falling on the roof or laughter, you can think of her because she loved to laugh. A special thanks to Eula Rash her best friend and sister-in-law for always being there whenever she was needed.
Surviving relatives include daughters, Deborah Carlson of Illinois; Terry Myers of Illinois; Connie Myers (Vernon Smalley) of Kokomo, IN; Laura Moore (Mike) of Tampa, FL; Kelly Rash of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Theareo Smalley (Angela) of Indianapolis, IN; Querston Smalley - Elder (Omar) of Connecticut; Phoenix Smalley (Kaylee) of Indianapolis, IN; Kelene Rash of Kokomo, IN; Chantel McDuffie of Kokomo, IN; James Rash, II of Phoenix, AR; Brian Moore (Ginger) of Fairmount, IN; great grandchildren, Cassius Smalley; Zyaire Smalley; Ashanti Rash; Anjelaus Rash; Sleiman Elder; Cairo Elder; Nidal Elder; Indirah Elder; Kanayn Elder; Tariq Elder; Alara Aaron; Teagan McDuffie; Achilles McDuffie; Delaney McDuffie; Delilah McDuffie and Baby Smalley due in September.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James A. Rash; a sisters and a brother.
Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home Kokomo, IN is assisting with funeral arrangements.