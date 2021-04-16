Pauline Carrico, 88, of Greentown, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born on March 29, 1933 in Clinton County, Indiana the daughter of Gilbert Leroy and Lelah Fern (Rude) Goodnight. On January 17, 1958 she married Paul Carrico who preceded her in death on March 1, 2021.
Pauline enjoyed ceramics, gardening and tending to her flowers. She retired from Delco Electronics with 25 years of service. Pauline enjoyed traveling, especially going to her condo in Florida every year. Pauline enjoyed going to Colts football games with her husband. She also loved all her grandchildren very much and spending time with them.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Pamela Sue Yockey (Jerry) of Greentown, IN; sister, Connie Thomas of Russiaville, IN; six grandchildren, Brandi Newell; Jamie Yockey; Heather Sallee; Tiffani Sterling; Holly Butler; Kaycee Yockey; eight great grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four nephews and one niece.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, April 19, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Monday, April 19, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.