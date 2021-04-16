The 1962 Buick Special Skylark convertible shown here belongs to John Cook and is on display in his garage. The Skylark was the top of the compact Special line – the second year of the compact Special cars, and the first of the compact Buicks to offer a convertible. John purchased this beauty from the Leake Auction in Oklahoma City five years ago. Before he could drive it off, another buyer offered to buy it from him for $1,000 over what John had paid for it. As you can see, John turned down the offer.