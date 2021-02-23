Paula Sue (Helton) Lyons, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021 in Community Howard Regional Hospital. She was born June 12, 1945 in Peru, Indiana to Gerald and Maxine (Glassburn) Helton.
She was a 1963 graduate of Clay High school in Miami County. She married James Lyons October 29, 1967 in Kokomo, Indiana and he survives. In her younger years she worked at J.C. Penney in Kokomo, Lyons Grocery in Wawpecong and Feed Mill Café in Wawpecong. She was a 4-H leader and a member of Clay Township Home Economics Club.
She enjoyed being with family and friends for parties and visiting with them. She was an avid collector of Amish artifacts and loved visiting Amish communities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana. She also enjoyed browsing at garage sales. Many of her friend’s children called her Grandma Sue and she loved it.
She is survived by her husband, two children, Melissa Lyons and Steve (Angela) Lyons and granddaughter, Meagan Volpi. Sister, Bonnie Bakehorn, nieces, Heather (Heath) Williamson, and Holly (Mike) Dalton. Great nieces and nephew, Hayley (Zach) Fewell, Hayden Williamson and Aly Dalton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother in law, Ray Bakehorn.
We would like to thank all the health care providers that helped her during the last days of her life.
She was a member of Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church 5051 E. 400 N. Kokomo where services will be held on Wednesday, February 24 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Jeanne Winter officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church in memory of Paula. Private burial will follow. Mask will be required to attend the visitation and funeral. Messages of condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to Paula's family, please visit our floral store.