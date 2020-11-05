Paula Jean (Booher) Conner

Paula Jean Conner, 68, Kokomo, passed away at 6:00 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her home. She was born December 28, 1951, in Muncie, Indiana. She was the daughter of Max & Louise (Pledger) Booher. She married Paul W. Conner on October 25, 1990, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, who survives.
Paula graduated from Wapahani High School in 1970. In 1974, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Ball State University. In 1977, she earned her Master of Science degree from Purdue University. She began her teaching career at Maconaquah Elementary School, Bunker Hill, Indiana in 1974, where she was the Elementary Library Media Specialist until her retirement in 2009. Paula loved to read and travel, having traveled to all 50 states and overseas countries including a tour and exploration of the Pyramids in Egypt with Dr. Zahi Hawass. After retirement, she especially enjoyed meeting with and having lunch with her retired teacher friends, the “007’s” and the “Juliets”, and most especially her two best friends, Janice Grossman and Deanna Wright.
Survivors include her husband, Paul; two brothers, Larry (Diana) Booher, Dyer, Indiana, and Doug (Anne) Booher, Charlotte, North Carolina; step-son, Mike (Brandy) Conner, Kokomo; six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents; and step-daughter, April (Conner) Campbell.
Special appreciation must be given to Guardian Angels Hospice for the compassion and caring help given to Paula in her time of need.
Per Paula’s request, there will be no service. After cremation, her final resting place will be in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paula’s memory to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas at mdanderson.org. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Paula's family, please visit our floral store.