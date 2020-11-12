Paula Annette Jackson, 50, Russiaville, passed away at 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her home. She was born April 16, 1970, in Kokomo, to Paul and Maggie (Perry) Hewitt. On May 24, 2013, she married Michael Jackson, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and he survives.
Paula graduated from Clinton Central in 1988. She had worked as a special needs pro at Western School Corporation for the last seven years and at Lafayette School Corporation for 15 years prior to that. Paula enjoyed traveling, camping, and shopping and loved her students and teaching. She was a member of Hillside Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Ciera Overley, Austin Overley, Geryt Jackson and Telyn (Samantha) Jackson; grandchildren, Cali Jackson and Isaac Jackson; her parents; brother, Eddie Hewitt; sister-in-law, Julie Hewitt; nieces and nephews, Whitney Kimberling, Brandi (Andy) Earl, Emily Hunt, Kelsey Jackson and Alex Jackson; brother-in-law, Dave (Connie) Jackson; sister-in-law, Debbie (Jimmy) Hunt; father-in-law, Hughie Jackson; uncle and aunt, Pleamon and Sue Hewitt; and cousin, Bobby (Shelly) Hewitt.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Hewitt; mother-in-law, Janet Jackson; step-son, Bransyn Jackson; grandparents, Opal and Estes Hewitt; and uncle, Bobby Hewitt.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Honey Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville St., Russiaville, with Chaplain Terry Lindsay officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the church. Contributions may be made in Paula’s memory to Honey Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
