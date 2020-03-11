Paul Wayne Harmon

Paul Wayne "PW" Harmon, 88, of Kokomo, IN passed away at 6:39 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Five Star North Woods Commons in Kokomo, IN. He was born on February 23, 1932 in Alto, Howard County, Indiana to the late Alva and Freda (Adams) Harmon.
In 1956 he married Marybelle Catt until her passing in 1968. He then married Lois Barkley Colvin on February 14, 1970 until her passing in 2004. He was also preceded in death by special friend Hedwig "Teddy" Fultz who passed May 2019. He attended Kokomo High School. He worked for Chrysler Transmission Plant retiring in 1986. He loved playing cards and pool. He also liked visiting his friends at the VFW, the Elbow Room and the 40 and 8 Club. He served his country with the United States Army in the Korean War from February 1951 until March 1954 with an honorable discharge.
He is survived by one son Larry Wayne and one step son James Colvin (wife, Judi); grandchildren, Dakota and Rachel; step grandchildren, Jimmy Colvin; Theresa McFarland; several great grandchildren; sister, Marty Carpenter; sister-in-law, Carol Harmon and several nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by parents; wives; siblings, Alva "Jr."; Bob; Bill and Helen; sister-in-laws, Patricia and Nancy Harmon; brother-in-law, Ed Carpenter; step children, Vivienne; David and Andrew Colvin and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM on Friday at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Kindred Hospice and Comfort Keepers. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com