Paul Waggoner Jr.

Paul Leo Waggoner Jr. departed life February 21, 2021. He was born August 26, 1956 to Paul Leo Waggoner Sr. and Anna F. (Robinson) Waggoner.
He attended Kokomo High School and later received his G.E.D. Afterwards he attended Ivy Tech. He worked for Chrysler Corporation and later Omni Source. Paul was an avid NBA fan. Dr. J was his guy. He loved fast cars and his motor scooter. He loved to dance and play cards.
He leaves behind two children; Edward L. Barnett and Shaneisha R. Waggonner, sisters; Michelle (Lee) Gleaves, Andrea (Angie) Waggoner and Tish L. Waggoner, four granddaughters, aunts; Marie Seldon and Naomi Douglas, uncles; Walter R. Robinson, Michael Douglas and John Seldon. He had a host of nieces and nephews, companion Patricia Harvey and best friend Vance Hall.
He was preceded in in death by his parent's; grandparents; Henry Waggoner & Dorothy Douglas and Madeline M. West, aunt; Dina (Wilbert) Burks, uncle; Jerry W. Douglas, nephew; Brandon (Dun Dun) Waggoner.
Funeral services will be Friday February 26, 2021, 12:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Kokomo with visitation from 11:00am until time of service. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery.
Special thanks to the Cancer Center and Ascension Hospice. Any donations should be sent to the Cancer Center of America.