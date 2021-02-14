Paul Thomas Hewitt, 84, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord 10:05 am on Friday, February 12, 2021. He was born March 5, 1936, in Thompsonville, KY, the son of the late Estes and Opal (Hale) Hewitt. On December 10, 1955, he married Maggie Perry, and she survives.
Paul retired from Continental Steel, where he worked in production for several years. After retirement, he helped start the family business of Hewitt and Sons Construction company. He was a member of the Russiaville Masonic Lodge and Hillside Missionary Baptist Church. He ministered to many individuals over the years through his work as a pastor. He loved reading and studying the Bible. Even in his poor health, he found the strength to attend church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking vacations with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Eddie Hewitt; grandchildren, Brandi (Andy) Earl, Austin Overley, Ciera Overley, Whitney Hewitt, Jennifer (Will) Woosley, Geryt Jackson, Telyn (Samantha) Jackson; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Pleamon (Sue) Hewitt; son-in-law, Mike Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wayne Hewitt, daughter, Paula Jackson, brother, Bobby Hewitt, and grandson, Bransyn Jackson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Bill Fields officiating. Masonic Rites will take place at 11 am, offered by the Russiaville Masonic Lodge. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the funeral home. Masks will be required to be worn to attend the visitation and funeral. In addition to flowers, contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 N., Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
