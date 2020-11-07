Paul “Rick” Richard McGuire, Jr., 67, Greentown, passed away at 1:27 am Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home. He was born December 2, 1952, in Howard County, to Paul and Judith (Ross) McGuire, Sr. He married Renee Achor on August 26, 2006, and she survives.
Paul was a 1970 graduate of Eastern High School. He worked for 10+ years for Armstrong Landon before working as a HOD carrier of Labor Union Local #274 until his retirement in 2007. In his youth, Paul was a newspaper carrier for the Indianapolis Star and played the tuba in the band. He was a member of Fairfield Christian Church. He served on the Howard County 4-H Exhibit Association, helped with the 4-H horse and pony club projects and maintaining the horse arena, and was a 4-H Alumni. He coached youth baseball, youth softball, and PAL football, and was a proud band parent volunteer in the Greentown area. He enjoyed fixing things, traveling especially to Florida, and caring for the family horse. But most of all, Paul loved his family. He always had a smile on his face when talking about his family and took the time to work at having a special relationship with each of his children and grandchildren.
Along with his wife of 14 years, Paul is survived by his father; his children, Brad (Crissi) McGuire, Misty (Chris) Russell, Chad (Nell) McGuire, Crystal (Brian) Miller, Randy (Rachel) McGuire, and Miranda McGuire; sisters, Pam (Reno) Maurer and Diana (Tim) Lawson; grandchildren, Tyler McGuire, Sophia Hullinger, Destini West, Maranda Douglas, Kaleb Sample, Ricky Sample-Ward, Jerimiah Miller, Rane` McGuire, Remington McGuire, Rhiannon McGuire, Regan McGuire, Rebekah McGuire, and Gavin Sample; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother; son, Chris Sample; previous wife, Judy McGuire; and granddaughter, Samantha Sample.
Funeral services will be held 11am, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, from 4-7pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
