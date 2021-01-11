Paul Richard McGuire, 88, Greentown, passed away at 10:54 am Saturday, January 9, 2021, at home. He was born October 16, 1932, in Kokomo, the son of the late William Newton McGuire Sr. & Jeannette Mae (Bennett) McGuire. On October 12, 1950, he married Judith Marie Ross who preceded him in death on September 9, 2016.
Paul served with the Indiana National Guard from 1949-1953 attaining the rank of Sgt. He retired after 50+ years as a brick mason and also had worked as a semi mechanic for Ross Trucking. Paul enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to auctions, gardening and growing black raspberries. Paul helped build the Bicentennial fountain in Greentown and Service War Memorial at the 4H Fairgrounds.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Pamela K. (Reno) Maurer and Diana L. (Tim) Lawson; daughter-in-law, Renee McGuire; grandchildren, Bradley Scott (Crissi) McGuire, Chad Ryan (Nell) McGuire, Randy Lee (Rachel) McGuire, April Rena (Jerry) Name, Travis John (Jessica) Maurer, Matthew Ryan (Nicole) Maurer, Joshua Allen Maurer, Miranda Renee McGuire, Misty (Chris) Russell and Crystal (Brian) Miller; 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Fivecoate; and brother-in-law, Robert (Pam) Ross, along with several nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith; son, Paul R. McGuire, Jr; siblings, William McGuire Jr. and Betty Davis; step-grandson, Chris Sample; and step-great-granddaughter, Samantha Sample.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Wednesday January 13, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held with Randy Smoot officiating. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 10 am on Thursday. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
