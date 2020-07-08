Paul M. Vent, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 8:22 am Sunday, June 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born at the family farm on July 4, 1941, to the late Joseph and Magdalene (Indrutz) Vent. On April 20, 1963, Paul married Marlene K. Miller, and she survives.
Paul was very proud of his Romanian heritage, teaching younger children to count and coming up with a few choice Romanian words to share. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle, teaching grandchildren and children about farm life. Paul graduated from Western High School in 1960. He served with the United States Air Force Reserves for 6 years. He continued his hobby of farming after retiring from Chrysler Corp as a millwright in the casting plant in 1999.
Along with his wife Marlene, Paul is also survived by their 3 loving children, Matthew D. (Cathy) Vent, of Walton, Dena R. Burleson, of Kokomo, and Paul A. Vent, of Russiaville; grandchildren, Wesley Martin, Devin and Braydon Vent; sister, Annette White; brother-in-law, Rick (Amber) Miller; sister-in-law, Edith Vent, along with a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sam, John, Joe, Aurelia Newcom, Anne Slusher, Marie Ortman, and Helen Kinney; nephew, Frank Ortman; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Allen and Viola Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon, Saturday July 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr.’s Derek Aaron and Sean Aaron the celebrants. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am – 12 pm on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to the American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
