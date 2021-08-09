Paul James Henson

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.