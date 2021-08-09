Paul James Henson, age 66, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born July 26, 1955 in Noblesville, IN., to the late June Chaplain Henson and Lester James Henson.
Paul was a gifted singer, and loved singing Karaoke whenever he could. He also enjoyed shooting pool with his friends and fishing. Paul has always had his own business in construction, specializing in drywall. He cared for everyone, no matter who you were, he would take care of you if you needed it. His greatest joy was his kids, grandkids, and his dogs. Surviving is his best friend of a lifetime; Bobbie "The Bat", sons; Shon Henson and Paul Henson Jr., son in law; Rob Hood, daughters; Christina Henson, Tonya Hood, Alisa Henson, Casey Henson, and Erin Henson, siblings; Kathy Wilson and Paula Prater, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is sister; Brenda Day, brother; Rick Henson, and his loving dogs; Diamond and Scooby.
Paul was always making people laugh, had jokes, and loved telling stories. He was such a funny man, and he is deeply missed.
And to his final caretaker, Jason Hood, Dad and the family appreciated your love, care, and support more than we can ever say.