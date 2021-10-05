Paul F. Weismiller age 78 of Tipton passed away on October 3, 2021, at home. He was born March 3, 1943, to James and Clara (Beck) Weismiller. On June 28, 1969, he married Linda Atchley. From their first blind date to his last day, they were a couple that stood the test of time of 52 years of marriage. Together they raised two wonderful daughters.

Paul attended Emanuel Lutheran School for 8 years, was a graduate of Tipton High School, and attended Purdue University. He went on to serve in the United States Army as a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic stationed in Germany.

Over the years he worked tirelessly to provide for his family and serve the community he loved. He had been employed as the Area Marketing Representative for Federated Insurance Company, a real estate broker, an employee of Quaker Oats Corporation, and retired from Steel Parts and Cicero Township Trustee, where he was elected and served for 22 years, along with being a member of the Cicero Township Board for 9 years.

His interest in community involvement was sparked at a young age as he was a 10-year member of Tipton County 4-H, where he developed his love and knowledge of showing dairy cattle. He was one of the founding members of the Quarter Milers Auto Club and was instrumental in developing the Tipton Youth Football program in the 1970’s. His love for his daughters continued to foster his role in the community for many years as a youth softball coach. Paul was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church where he served as Elder, secretary and treasurer for the Christian Board of Education, and sang as a member of the church choir.

He greatly enjoyed his yearly fishing trips with friends and solving the world’s problems while sitting at the Table of Knowledge at Faye’s Northside Cafe.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws James L. and Jean Atchley, sister Violet Hensley and brother-in-law Dale Hensley, brother Harold Weismiller, and sister-in-law Pamela Doke.

Those left to carry on Paul’s legacy of love are his wife Linda, daughters Lynn (Tim) Calloway and Paula (Shaun) McCord all of Tipton. Paul was known as the greatest Paw Paw of all time to his four grandsons Camden and Conner Calloway and Cash and Cale McCord. From being at every game to helping reel in the fish, he was there with that proud Paw Paw smile. He is also survived by a sister Thelma (Ron) Standiford, brother-in-law Paul Doke, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tipton with Pastor Robb Roloff presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton with military honors. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Lutheran Hour, Emanuel Lutheran Expansion Fund, or Worship Anew, c/o Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Main Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.