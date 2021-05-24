Paul Eugene “Geno” Gamblin, 66, Kokomo, passed away at 2:49 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born July 12, 1954 in Kokomo, son of the late Paul Byron & Melba Jean (Grinstead) Gamblin. On August 13, 1977, he married Sabrena Lynn Partlow who survives.
A 1972 Kokomo High School graduate, Paul went on to earn a degree from Purdue University College of Pharmacy in 1977. He retired in 2014 from CVS as a pharmacist after many years of service. In addition to his love for music and playing poker, Paul was an avid bowler, sharing that passion with his family.
Along with his wife Sabrena, Paul is also survived by his children, Melissa (James) Cook and Wes (Jenny) Gamblin; grandchildren, Grace Gamblin, Haydn Hunt, Carter Hunt and Marianna Hunt; siblings, Mike (Noy) Gamblin and Cheryl Hester, along with several nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Eloise Anderson, Ruenell Price, Helen Brown and James Gamblin.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heritage Lanes scholarship fund. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
