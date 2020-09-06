Paul Ervin Bitner Jr., 72, of Kokomo, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday September 4, 2020. He was born to the late Paul E. Bitner Sr. and Jane Clark on August 7, 1948 in Kokomo. He married Jamie Bitner (Zirkle) on February 16, 1969 at Liberty Baptist church in Groomsville. She survives.
Paul graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1966. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1968 and was honorably discharged in 1971. He worked for Chrysler Transmission Plant for over 30 years, retiring in 1999. Paul and Jamie enjoyed camping together with their families. He liked attending racing events with his friends.
Surviving him is wife Jamie; daughter, Melissa Butler; brother, Mike Bitner (Rhonda); sister in law, Kathy Rood (Russell); mother in law, Annabelle Zirkle; nieces and nephews, Stacy Bitner, Brian Bitner, Erica Bitner, Crystal Haworth, Greg Haworth, Monica Evans (Jim), Tony Rood (Kim), Sheri Keller, Sandi Corradi, Jeremy Bitner and Susan Corradi; and several extended family members and friends.
Those who have passed before him are his parents; son Joshua Bitner; sister Marsha; and father in law Don Zirkle.
Funeral services for Paul will take place at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 3pm. Gathering will take place prior from 1-3pm. Burial will follow at Greenlawn cemetery with Military Honors, presented by the Kokomo VFW Post 1152 and the United States Army.