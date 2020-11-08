Paul D'Agostino

Paul Arnold D'Agostino, 82, received a visit from Jesus on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 12:41pm. Jesus said, "Paul, my son, come with me, it's time for you to come home." Paul was born on May 19, 1938, in Chicago, IL, to the late Rose F. DeLong and Francisco Antonio D'Agostino. He went to high school at San Fernando High School in San Fernando Valley, California. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was 11th Airborne in Korea. He married Nancy Jo (Roark) D'Agostino on April 22, 1960. Paul and Nancy shared in adopting two boys in 1970, who changed their world. After being married 17 years, they were blessed with a daughter, Gina, after they were told they would never have children.
Paul worked for Feightner Construction for many years. At 75, he retired as a Millwright from Haynes International after 31 years of service. He also owned Paul's Roofing and Tree Service.
Paul loved playing slot machines at Blue Chips and Hoosier Park. He loved to gamble and humorously hid from his daughter when he would hit big jackpots, which was often. He loved taking his late wife to the casino and travelling with her. He worked hard to provide for his family, loved working overtime and taking his family on long vacations to their favorite place, Virginia Beach, Va. He enjoyed weekly family dinners and his daughter's cooking. His favorite days were "date days" with his Gina and telling her how to drive, grabbing a coke at Stella's or The Handle Bar, or listening to karaoke at the Hi-Mark. He was always thankful for the people who talked to him. He loved to tell jokes and share stories of his Chicago childhood. His hobbies included lottery tickets, 50's music, and listening to Frank Sinatra. In his elder years, he spent a lot of his time journaling and writing letters to Jesus. After his beloved wife of 42 years passed away in 2002, he spent 18 years with a sweet companion, Connie Sue Johnson.
Paul is predeceased by his stillborn daughter, Paula; his wife, Nancy; four siblings; and his two sons, Jarvis and Joseph D'Agostino.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Gina D'Agostino-Johnson (Anthony); his sisters, Shirley Martin, Diane Russeau, Judy Porter (Steve), and Joyce D'Agostino; a brother, Gerald D'Agostino (Lin); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his granddog, Raggs.
Services for Paul will be at 1pm on Wednesday, November 11 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 11-1pm, also at the Mortuary. Paul will be laid to rest at Kokomo Memorial Park.