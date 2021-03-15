Paul Leonard Carrico, 91, of Tipton, Indiana passed away on March 1, 2021. He was born on August 11, 1929 in Clinton, IN the son of John H. and Anna (Winzenread) Carrico. On January 17, 1958 he married Pauline Carrico (Goodnight) who survives.
Paul was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from Delco Electronics with over 30 years of service. Paul was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. He loved playing golf and spending time in Florida during the winter time. Paul loved his grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
Surviving relatives include his loving wife of 63 years, Pauline Carrico of Greentown, IN; daughter, Pamela Sue Yockey (Jerry) of Greentown, IN; two sisters, Evelyn Pigg of Paris, IL; Rose Peterson of Frankfort, IN; six grandchildren, Brandi Newell; Jamie Yockey; Heather Sallee; Tiffani Sterling; Holly Butler; Kaycee Yockey; eight great grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 15, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Monday, March 15, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.