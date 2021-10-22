Patty Sue Ault, “Dr. Pepper” and “Moe”, 88, Bennetts Switch, IN, passed away October 21, 2021, in the home of a friend. The daughter of Alba and Crystal (Clem) Ault. Patty was born in the house she lived in. She graduated from Clay Township High School in 1951. She worked at Haynes Stellite as an inspector from 1951 to 1958. In 1962 she received a BA degree from Marion College in Marion, Indiana. IN 1969 she received a MS degree from Indiana University, and in 1979 she completed thirty hours above Master. She taught at Eastern Howard School from 1962 – 1990, retiring after 28 years. She was a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of the Miami Wesleyan Church. She served as the treasurer, pianist, and Sunday school teacher until the church closed. Then she attended First Baptist Church in Galveston.
Patty was an avid sports fan; she followed the Chicago Cubs since 1947. She also followed IU basketball. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and cleaning house. She had traveled in all 50 states, the Middle East, Italy, and Bosnia.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Ann Ault. She is survived by her “adopted” family Carol Croxford, Kathy Croxford, Kent and Mary Carolyn Croxford, Kokomo; Rick and Angela Duggins and family, Logansport; and Zachary and Jennifer Croxford and sons, Peoria, Arizona.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 11:00 am – 1:00 p.m. Monday prior to services at the funeral home. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
