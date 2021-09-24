Patty L. Bagwell, 91, of Kokomo, passed away at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at The Legacy of Waterford in Kokomo. She was born February 2, 1930, in Kokomo, to Harry and Vera (Mitchell) Dwyer. On February 6, 1948, she married Garry F. Bagwell, in Kokomo, and he preceded her in death on September 15, 1988.
Patty attended Kokomo High School and worked at Delco Electronics for a span of 20 years, retiring in 1972. She enjoyed bowling, square dancing, playing pool, golfing, coloring, cooking and baking.
Survivors include her children, Terri (George) Phillips, Beth (Tim) Gentry and Dave (Traci) Bagwell; grandchildren, Tony Phillips, Dax Phillips, Sarah Beldin and Megan Tucker; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Contributions may be made in Patty’s memory to the Special Olympics or to AMVETS. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.