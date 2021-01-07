Patsy Louise (Kennedy) Shafer

Patsy Louise Shafer, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 7:12 am Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born March 28, 1935, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Max Delno & Naomi (Anderson) Kennedy. On September 8, 1957, in Kokomo, she married Donald Shafer who preceded her in death October 2, 1997.
Patsy was a graduate of Kokomo High School. She enjoyed bowling, bowling and more bowling and gardening.
Patsy is survived by her children, Kirk (Christy) Shafer and Susan (Juan) Fontanes; grandson, Austin Fontanes; sister, Kay (Kennedy) Tharp.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 8, 2020, in Albright Cemetery in Kokomo. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
