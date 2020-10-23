Patsy L. Heard

Patsy Louise Heard, 79 of Tipton died at 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. She was born in March 1941 in Atlanta, Indiana.
Patsy graduated from Jackson Central High School in Atlanta. Among her many lifetime achievements she loved to sew, crochet and knit. She enjoyed singing and dancing and even late in life she could sing entire songs from memory.
She is survived by her two children, Sheila of California and son Scott Apple and wife Teresa; step children Judy Duvall, LuAnn Sylvester, Rex Heard, Cindy Duvall and Teresa Hall; one granddaughter, Kahiela Apple and one great-grandson, Rhydian Dayne Apple and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patsy was preceded in death by three sons, Bruce, Anthony and Darrell.
Funeral services for Patsy will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Slack presiding. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Patsy will later be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery with her sons. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Patsy’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.
Memorial contributions in Patsy’s honor may be made to childrenshealthdefense.org or thehighwire.com.