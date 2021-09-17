Patsy Jean Tuttle, 83, of Russiaville, Indiana passed away on September 14, 2021. She was born on March 29, 1938 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of Ralph T. and Fern Larimore (Miller). In 1958 she married Russell Roberts. Later she married Roscoe Tuttle who preceded her in death in 1973.
Patsy retired from Delco Electronics in 2000 after 24 years of service. She was a member of Grace Community Four Square Church. Patsy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially all her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She loved listening to music, watching professional wrestling, going to car races and watching western shows on the television.
Surviving relatives include her children, Jeffery Roberts (Cheri) of Kokomo; Michael S. Sears (Becky) of Cincinnati, OH; David K. Roberts of Kokomo; Pamela K. Davis (Jim) of Russiaville, IN; grandchildren, Jimmy Davis; Allen Davis; Joey Roberts; Josh Roberts; Jilyne Roberts; DJ Roberts; Jeremy Roberts; great grandchildren, Allen Davis, Jr.; Dalton Davis; Logan Davis; Devin Davis; Kyialyn Roberts; Addison Roberts; Logan Roberts; Blake Roberts; Brandon Roberts; Jacob Roberts; great-great grandchildren, Decklin Davis; Rainlee Davis; DJ Davis; brothers, David Larimore (Karen) of Cincinnati, OH; Danny Larimore (Barbara) of Chicago, IL; sisters, Barbara Flexner of Cincinnati, OH; Marge Larimore of Kokomo; Linda Clevenger of Kokomo; Rose Larimore of Kokomo and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sons Marty K. Roberts, Mark L. Roberts and Daniel Ray Roberts, granddaughter Tricia Davis, five brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.