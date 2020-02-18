Patrick “Pat” T. Schreiner, 69, of Kokomo, passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Bloom in Kokomo. He was born November 27, 1950, in Kokomo, to Ross A. and Mary V. (Petro) Schreiner.
Pat graduated from Eastern High School in 1969 and from Miami of Ohio University in 1973. He went on to earn his MBA from IUPUI and worked for General Motors for 33 years before retiring in 2009. Pat enjoyed traveling worldwide while working at General Motors. He was proud to be a certified aerobics instructor and had run the Indianapolis Mini Marathon numerous times. He was very generous and enjoyed donating to the Policeman’s and Fireman’s Funds.
Survivors include his sister, Jane Ann Schreiner, and cousins, Becky Lanier, Bruce Petro, Shawn Lanier, Ryan Lanier, Lisa Lanier and Asia Lanier.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Joel Larison officiating. Friends are invited to visit from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to the Kokomo F.O.P. Lodge #078 or the Kokomo Fire Department. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Patrick "Pat" T. Schreiner's family, please visit our floral section.