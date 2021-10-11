Patrick “Pat” A. Favors, 34, Greentown, passed away at 2:13 pm on Thursday October 7, 2021, at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born on April 18, 1987, to George Michael Hagood and Penelopee (Favors) Dimitt. In Kokomo on April 10, 2010, he married the love of his life Trista Lynn Cooper.
Pat was a 2006 graduate of Kokomo High School. That same year he hired on at Delphi in Kokomo, in 2018 he transferred to GM in Fort Wayne, where he was finishing up his apprenticeship to become an electrician. He had a love of working on cars with his brother Shad. He loved fishing, camping, and restoring his Monte Carlo with his dad up until his passing in 2011. His real love, however, was his wife and three children, Grayson, Brooklyn, and Uriah.
Along with his wife, Trista, and their three children, Pat is survived by his mother Penelopee; siblings, Shad (Angel) Cooper, Tabitha Cooper, Layce (Daryl Shoe) Collins, Nolan (Heaven) Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mike and sister, Amy Judy.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday October 13, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Branstuter officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday October 12, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Donations may be made in Pat’s memory to Bethel Tabernacle. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
