Patrick Michael Robison

Patrick Michael “Mike” Robison, 63, of Walton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born December 4, 1957 in Kokomo to Ronald E. and Nancy A. (Logan) Robison. He married Anne Beechy on February 26, 1977 in Walton and she survives.
Mike had an easy laugh; a positive attitude and he was a true people person. He was a hard worker who happily wore many work hats throughout his life. He started his professional career in law enforcement, then transitioned to the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier where he recently retired after 26 years. He was also a seasoned sports official who believed the world was a better place when the Bears or Cubbies were winning! He enjoyed spending time with family, golfing, and loved getting lost in a good book. Mike served as President of the Walton Town Board for many years, was an active and valued community volunteer, and attended Northview Church in Kokomo. In Mike’s spirit of giving, he gave the gift of life as an organ donor.
Surviving family include his wife Anne Robison of Walton; his children, Brooke (Derrick) Gettinger of Westfield; Adrianne (Vince) Billafana of Westfield; and Austen (Kristina) Robison of Kokomo. His grandchildren, Reese, Holden and Levi Gettinger, Amelia, Sofie and Marco Billafana, and Charlotte and Kane Robison. He is also survived by his father, Ronald E. (Judi) Robison of Kokomo and siblings, Troy (Carla) Robison of Galveston; Andy (Pam) Robison of Camden and Ronna (Joe) Mason of Virginia and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 26th at Galveston United Methodist Church, 515 S. Maple Street in Galveston with Pastor Bill Collins officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be observed at the Church during services. The Celebration of Life Service is open to anyone wishing to come but there will be no visitation prior to services. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lewis Cass Buddy Bags or the Lewis Cass Youth League. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Patrick Michael Robison's family, please visit our floral store.