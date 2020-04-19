Patrick Eugene Claytor passed away on Thursday April 16th due to cardio vascular complications. He was 63 years old. Pat was born in Marion, Indiana on May 9th, 1956 the fourth child of six kids. He attended St Joan of Arc Catholic School and was active in the Children’s choir, Boy Scouts and Boys’ basketball. He served as an Altar Boy for many years at St. Joan. He graduated from Kokomo Haworth High School in 1974. Pat worked at Delco Electronics for over 30 years as an Electronics Technician after graduating from Bell & Howell School of Electronics in Columbus Ohio.
He is survived by his wife Brenda (Beard) Claytor and two sons; Wesley Claytor and grandson Reece Claytor of Indianapolis and Joel Claytor of Fort Collins, Colorado. Pat was preceded in death by his father Francis Edwin Claytor and Mother Georgina (Jeanne) Anne Claytor and beloved nephew Jason Hinkle. Pat was a great role model and supportive brother to Steven Charles Claytor of Chicago, Geralyn Anne Claytor (Dawn Doyle) of Merritt Island, Florida, Mary Elizabeth (Charley) Hinkle of Kokomo, William (Kasey) Claytor of Cocoa, Florida and Timothy (Dawn) Claytor of Tucson, Arizona. Pat was a loving uncle to Christian Blair Claytor of Dallas, Texas, Benjamin (Kelsey) Claytor of Cocoa, Florida, Susan (Hinkle) and Chris Braswell of Kokomo and their two daughters Clara and Jillian. His best friend and our Cousin Brian Huffman was also a close confidant and cherished member of the Claytor’s and Pat’s life along with Brian’s sister Lynda (Hedrick) Huffman.
He was an avid and fine fisherman and very competitive when fishing the lakes and streams of northern and mid-central Indiana. He enjoyed life and his family as well as the great outdoors and music of all genres. He enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and golf throughout and was quite proud and sharing of his “4H Award Winning” tomatoes he grew every summer. Pat loved watching college and high school basketball and followed the Indiana “Hurrying” Hoosiers. He revered his Romanian American heritage and sharpened his Romanian culinary and rhythmic skills throughout his entire life. He was also a very hard worker throughout life starting at an early age as a paper route boy for the Kokomo Tribune and was always willing to share his Christmas tip windfall with his younger brothers. Pat was an active reader and enthusiast of American Indian history with a keen interest in the Lakota Sioux and Great Plains Indian Tribes. Like his Mother, Pat was also an outstanding cook and shared his love through food with his kids, friends and extended family. He was a wonderful and trusted son to his Father and Mother who enjoyed his constant presence and help throughout their lives. He will be missed by all of us and remembered by his sharp sense of humor, good and cheerful heart in helping others and always doing what was right.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date due to the social restrictions created by Covid19. Please keep Pat in your prayers in the meantime and remember all the good he did during his shortened life while here on earth. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
