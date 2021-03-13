Patrick E. Kline, 77, Kokomo, passed away at 12:43 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 9, 1944, in Kokomo, the son of the late George O. & Marie M. (Amick) Kline. On October 6, 1979, at the Salvation Army in Kokomo, he married Margaret E. Ewing who survives.
Patrick served with the United States Navy and the United States Air Force Reserves. He retired from Chrysler Corp on March 30, 2001 after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4th Deg. Knights of Columbus Council No. 656 & Hail Holy Queen Assembly, where he served as Past Grand Knight and Past Faithful Navigator.
Along with his wife of 41 years, Margaret, Patrick is also survived by his children, Philip E. (Joyce) Kline and Melissa (Eddie) Diaz; grandchildren, Abby (Tyler) Johnson, Jake Kline, Jeremiah Kline, Scott Lawson, Jared Kline, Ali (Spencer) Merchant, John (Lauren) Diaz, Christina (Steve) Clontz and Sarah Snapp, along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Kline; and brothers, Rev. Fr. Charles Kline and Paul J. Kline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo where the Rosary will be offered at 3:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Patrick’s memory to the Monastery of the Poor Clares. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
