Patricia V. (Burnette) McCormack

Patricia V. McCormack, 77, Russiaville, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on October 18, 1943 to Verlin and Ella (Ridenour) Burnette. She is survived by her husband, James M. McCormack, whom she married on December 22, 1960.
Patricia worked in several restaurants over the years as a cook, and at Delco Electronics for 10 years before retiring in 1995. Her true calling in life was being a mother. She was Mamaw to every child who walked into her kitchen. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, taking pictures of her family, and making their house feel like a home. She loved spending time and caring for her husband, children and grandchildren.
Along with her husband of 60 years, Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Anita and Kelly McCormack, and son, Curtis McCormack; grandchildren, Elizabeth Carlisle, John-Michael McCormack, Kerrigan McCormack, Tessa McCormack and Daylon Hubbard; and great-grandchildren, Jeanie McCormack, Bailie Vickers, Curtis Michael McCormack and Joseph McCormack.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Connie Taylor; and an infant brother.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com
