Patricia Sue (Chumley) Shiflet

Patricia Sue Shiflet, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 12:40 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born February 11, 1944, in Tazewell, Tennessee, the daughter of Clayton & Ella (McDowell) Chumley. On September 15, 1962, she married James W. Shiflet who preceded her in death on June 11, 2014.
Patricia was a graduate of Powell Valley High School. She worked for Cuneo Press, K-Mart, and the Hospital Linen Co. Patricia was a member of Bethel Tabernacle Church of God and enjoyed quilting, gardening and growing flowers.
Patricia is survived by her children, Sheri (David) Hatfield and Kelly Shiflet; grandchildren, Jordan Hatfield and Tricia (Tomesha) Keegan; great-grandchildren, Kynlee Miles, Korbin Miles and Elizabeth Keegan; siblings, Clyde (Rethia) Chumley, Jerry (Mary) Chumley, Nell (Wayne) Shiflet, Randall (Sandy) Chumley, Shirley (Rondy) Cupp and Pam (Harry) Yoacum; brother-in-law, Leonard Proffitt, along with several nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and siblings, Edith Proffitt, Margaret Alice Goins, and Stanley Chumley.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, August 31, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Branstutter officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
