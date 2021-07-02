Patricia Louise “Patty Lou” Salsbery, 79, Kokomo, passed away at 3:47 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born June 23, 1942, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late William “Bill” & Frances (Finch) Rosa.
Patricia was owner and operator of Pat’s Cakes and Bakery. She had received the “Best Cake Decorator” award and taught cake decorating classes at Ivy Tech Community College for 20 years. Patricia was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She loved her pets, spending time with her family and tending her flowers.
Patricia is survived by her son, Troy Salsbery; grandson, Andrew Salsbery; siblings, Billy (Pat) Rosa and David (Jill) Rosa; her furbabies, Chico, Buster and Daisy; and several nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jane Ann Bolen; and furbaby, Sandy.
In keeping with Patricia’s wishes, no services are planned. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory have been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
